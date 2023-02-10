Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items recently found on campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, according to a letter to parents obtained by KWTX.

Effective Feb. 13, there will be a single point of entry for all students, who will be required to enter through the Cooper Wing entrances when arriving at school.

“There will be no student entrance off of 44th street. Colcord and 44th streets will have two way traffic to support parent drop-off,” the letter states.

Metal detectors are being purchased, will be installed “as soon as possible,” and students will be scanned for prohibited items, the letter further states.

The school district’s police department will also increase the number of canine visits to the campus.

Effective Feb. 21, the school will implement a clear backpack policy. “Students should carry their items in a clear backpack and have no additional bags with them. The district will work with community partners to purchase clear backpacks for students who need them,” the letter states.

There will also be stronger enforcement of student identification badges. Students are required to wear name badges to school and the staff will work together to be more consistent in enforcing the requirement.

“If a student does not have their identification badge, the student will be given a temporary badge until they can obtain a new one. Non-compliant students will receive disciplinary consequences in alignment with the student code of conduct.”

Vape detectors will be purchased and installed in campus restrooms.

Furthermore, administrators will continue to conduct regular random backpack checks as needed to ensure the safety and security of staff and students.

Similar measures will be implemented at all Waco ISD secondary campuses.

“I am confident that they will make a difference for the students and staff at Waco High School,” the school’s principal wrote in the letter.

