14 Baylor on the road at #17 TCU this weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Bears are headed to Fort Worth this weekend as the Baylor men will get another shot with TCU on Saturday.

Last month, Baylor fell 88-87 to the Horned Frogs on a go-ahead jump shot from TCU’s Chuck O’Bannon Jr. That game included a 33-point performance from TCU guard Mike Miles Jr., but this time around, the Frogs could potentially be without one of their best players.

In TCU’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at Mississippi State, Miles suffered a knee injury that took him out of the game in the first four minutes. He was scratched from Tuesday’s game against West Virginia, and his status remains unclear heading into Saturday.

Whether Miles plays or not, Baylor coach Scott Drew said his potential absence doesn’t mean much on how they’re preparing for TCU.

“You always prepare for if someone is playing unless for a fact that you know he’s not,” said Drew. “He had a great game against us, 33 points, but he wasn’t the only one. If Mike plays or not, they’re a very talented team. If you’re a top 25 team, it’s more than one player.”

Similar to Drew, Baylor guard Dale Bonner said if Miles misses, it doesn’t mean TCU will be lacking any stars on the court tomorrow.

“They have a lot of good guards, not just Mike Miles,” said Bonner. “We try to emphasize on everybody on the team that’s in their rotation, so whatever guard is out there, that’s who we’re going to emphasize on.”

Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year has averaged over 18 points and three assists this season. TCU is tied for sixth in the conference standings while Baylor sits in a four-way tie for second place alongside Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas.

Baylor and TCU tip off Saturday in Fort Worth at Schollmaier Arena at 3 p.m.

