FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team defeated TCU on Saturday in Forth Worth.

With the win, Baylor splits the regular season series with TCU.

TCU led by as much as 10 in the second half, but the Bears put together an impressive run late led by Adam Flagler.

Baylor will host West Virginia on Monday.

