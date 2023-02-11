Baylor WBB suffers largest conference loss since 2009-10

Baylor WBB Sarah Andrews
Baylor WBB Sarah Andrews(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 11, 2023
STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell 77-56 on the road at Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon in just its second road loss of the season.

With the win, Oklahoma State swept the season series for just the third time ever and first since the 2007-08 campaign.

The loss was the largest by the Bears in Big 12 play since losing by 24 at Iowa State in 2009-10.

