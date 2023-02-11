Central Texas dog on road to recovery in Dallas area after Killeen men set him on fire, threw him in dumpster

(KWTX) - A pitbull is on the road to recovery in North Texas after being rescued from a deplorable situation in Killeen last year.

Samsonite was named after a suitcase brand, similar to the one he was found stuffed into after being doused in hairspray, set on fire and then discarded like he was trash.

Shortly after the gruesome discovery, Killeen police reached out to Sandi Walker, the owner of Second Chance Farm in Grandbury.

Upon being called, there was no question that they were a match made in Heaven.

Once making it to Grandbury, Samsonite began his grueling road to recovery.

“We did hydrotherapy, so we let water run softly over it and kind of remove the dead skin, and it got the blood flowing. And of course he had pain meds, antibiotics, and burn cream that we put on there. It was a long, drawn out process. He was most definitely in a lot of pain,” Walker says.

And he is forever marked by the trauma, covered in scars where his skin was torched.

Samsonite has defied the odds and even after experiencing such hate, he is filled with nothing but love.

“He should hate people, but he doesn’t,” Walker says.

Sandi says he wouldn’t have even had the chance to fight for his life if someone hadn’t of followed their gut feeling that something was off.

“The only way he has recovered though, is because someone found him in that dumpster,” Walker explains.

Even though the start of his life was rough, but now, he’s having a ball.

“He plays rough with the other dogs, he’s a good boy. Looking at him, you can tell how resilient he is,” Walker says while hugging Samsonite.

Two Killeen men were arrested and charged for torturing Samsonite, but quickly bonded out. Since, Alex Cruz was tried and sentenced to three years in jail. But Kieshaw Rodriguez has been on the run ever since bonding out.

Keishaw Aquino-Rodriguez (left) and Alex Cruz (right)
Keishaw Aquino-Rodriguez (left) and Alex Cruz (right)(KWTX)

