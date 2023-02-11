Central Texas family stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child

THORNTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Thornton-native couple is stuck in Minnesota fighting to regain their rights to their child’s medical decisions after opting to discontinue chemotherapy treatment for their five-year-old son, Keaton.

McKena Peck and Troy Verm were visiting Minnesota for the holidays when Keaton fell seriously ill, and an emergency hospital visit to Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis confirmed he had leukemia.

Keaton was immediately put on chemotherapy, with side effects leaving him “immobile and lethargic”, according to his mom.

“He would spend his time just kind of staring at the walls,” McKena Peck, Keaton’s mother, told KWTX. “And he didn’t ever want to get out of bed, because he didn’t feel good.”

So when Keaton’s test results came back negative for cancer after that first round of chemo, Peck and Verm made it clear they wanted to treat their child with natural remedies going forward.

“A lot of these chemotherapy drugs have an FDA black box warning that they cause death,” Peck said. “And those are just side effects that I just don’t think he should be forced into.”

But Children’s Minnesota insisted on a two-year chemo treatment plan to ensure the cancer never returned.

When the family declined, the hospital reported them to Wright County child protection services, and a court case ensued that ultimately found the parents guilty of “medical neglect.”

“Child protection actually immediately removed him from his parents’ custody,” Christina Zauhar, the family’s attorney, said. “Grandma was available to physically take custody of him but Wright County immediately took legal custody of him.”

According to a statement from a Wright County official, the county “always tries to act in a manner that is in the best interests of the child.”

Children’s Minnesota also provided a statement, stating, “Children’s Minnesota is committed to the health, safety and privacy of our patients and their families. As such, Children’s Minnesota does not comment on specific patients in compliance with federal health care privacy laws. Our organization is committed to putting kids first, and working with their family to develop an effective care plan.”

Since then, Peck and Verm were granted visitation rights for Keaton but continue to fight to regain full custody of him and his medical decisions, with the next hearing in a week.

“And in the meantime, we were notified immediately after court that Keaton’s chemo would start at 6 P.M. that night, and that he was to be turned in for admission to the hospital by 6 P.M. that very evening to start chemotherapy,” Zauhar told KWTX. “The parents still have no legal custody of the child, which means it is Wright County making the medical decisions for the child.”

Peck says she knows her child better than court officials in Wright County.

“When you’re going through the court system it’s very scary,” Peck continued. “Your kid’s life is in the hands of someone who doesn’t even know how to pronounce the name of the cancer he has.”

Those looking to access the GoFundMe the family created to help pay for medical expenses can do so here.

