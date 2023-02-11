Killeen Gold Star wife and family will be ‘cozy’ in 2023 after winning KWTX contest

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen mother of three is starting 2023 in comfort after winning the Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing Cozy Christmas contest on KWTX.COM.

Brandi Burkett’s husband, Army Specialist Donald Allen Burkett, 24, was killed in the line of duty while serving in Iraq in 2008.

The gold star mom, with an 18-year-old and two other sons, says since her husband’s death it has been a struggle to keep up with life.

“I’m excited, it’s really a blessing. It’s been a few years, and we’ve been using window units and electric heaters, but it doesn’t keep it all even,” says Burkett.

Burkett was selected from 65 nominations in the KWTX Cozy Christmas Contest that ended on Christmas Day 2022.

“We had to look at all the contestants, and we found she had the greatest need. We’re talking about three children, no AC and no heat,” said Phillip Pollard from Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

Rabroker crews arrived at Burkett’s Killeen home in late January 2023 to install the new system, free of charge, “We’ve done many events, and this is the highlight of what we like to do,” says Pollard.

While Rabroker partnered with KWTX and provided the labor, the local installer also received assistance from Lennox HVAC Systems. “We have a great partnership with Lennox, who was able to donate this system for the giveaway, " said Rabroker’s Kelly Kroll.

With the new system in place, Kroll says Burkett and her boys should be comfortable for at least the next 15 years. “It’s going to be much, much better than it has been for the last couple of years,” said Burkett.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.