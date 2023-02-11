Pleasant for Super Bowl Sunday with rain returning for Valentine’s Day

It was a cold start to the weekend with temperatures down into the 30s Saturday morning. Lots of sunshine and a breeze out of the north made for a pleasant but cool day for Central Texas. Temperatures Saturday afternoon have climbed into the low to mid 50s. Quiet conditions remain in the forecast for the rest of your Saturday. Temperatures will get chilly fast once the sun sets. If you have any plans to be out this evening or tonight, make sure to have a jacket!

If you’re having any Super Bowl Parties, the weather will be pleasant for Sunday. Clouds will begin to move back in by the morning. Sunday will start off cold again, with the possibility of a light freeze as our temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 30s. Throughout the day on Sunday look for increasing clouds and breezy south/southwest winds. Despite the extra cloud cover forecast for our area, temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 60s, which is right where we should be for this time of the year.

The weather rollercoaster continues as we head into the new work week. We have two storm systems that look to bring changes to our weather throughout the week. The first system arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning. It’ll be a Pacific cold front and low pressure system moving in from the west. The overnight arrival of the storm system means rainfall totals may not be as high but the severe weather chances will remain limited. Forecast models bring in 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain with isolated amounts near 0.50″ possible Monday into midday Tuesday. The higher rain amounts look to pass to our northeast.

While most of the day Monday looks rain free, a few scattered showers could be possible as early as Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures to kick off the work week will be above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s. For the afternoon, a breeze out of the south keeps us on the warming trend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few scattered showers will turn into widespread rain overnight into Tuesday morning as the front slides through. Rain looks to end west to east by lunchtime Tuesday, and we could even see some sunshine returning for Valentine’s Day afternoon. Strong west/southwest winds will move in behind the front. Since this is a Pacific Front, temperatures will not be cooling off, in fact with sunshine and dry air moving in after the rain, highs soar to around 70° for the afternoon.

The warming trend continues into the middle of the work week. We look to warm up to near the mid 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and strong southwest winds look to be with our area. This warm up is ahead of a stronger cold front that looks to bring a major temperature swing as Thursday arrives. Some of our forecast models bring scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two to Central Texas as the cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures look to dip back to around 50° for Thursday afternoon with strong north/northwest winds.

Chilly and dry conditions return for the end of the work week. Freezing morning temperatures return for Friday with highs only warming into the low 50s, which is around 10° below normal for this time of the year. Another warming trend takes place throughout the following weekend. Highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds for Saturday and into the upper 60s for Sunday. Another disturbance could bring more rain into Central Texas to start the following work week. Temperatures at this time look to remain into the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the following week as well.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.