Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69.

According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef.

The oven and grill cleaner was stored over the food.

Two coats were on the dry storage rack with the food.

The back door has a large gap that needs to be repaired to prevent rodents from coming in for a snack.

The seasonings were not labeled.

The salsa was stored in a buck on the floor.

And the food was not kept cold enough.

The restaurant needed a re-inspection.

________________

Rosa’s Cafe at 4200 Franklin Avenue in Waco failed a recent re-inspection with an 85.

According to the food safety worker, because of repeat violations, the restaurant had to pay a penalty.

There was no detectable sanitizer in the dishwashing machine and old food debris on the utensils, containers, and lids.

There were soiled wiping cloths on the prep table.

This place needed a re-inspection.

______________

Slowrise Slice House on Woodway Drive in Woodway got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, some coats had to be moved. They were stored on flour bags.

And some utensils were stored in milky water.

They had to be washed.

________________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Lupita’s Taqueria food truck, which you can find just off Interstate-35 near Behrens Circle in Bellmead.

You can’t miss this colorful mobile restaurant.

Talk about what a way to repurpose a bus.

You order tacos, flautas en vaso, or even hot dogs Mexicanos.

From the window to the conveniently located picnic tables, you can sit and just enjoy.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

