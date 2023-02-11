Waco police respond to aggravated assault
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco.
A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Stay tuned for updates.
