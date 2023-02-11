Waco police respond to aggravated assault

Waco Police
Waco Police(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco.

A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Stay tuned for updates.

