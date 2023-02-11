‘The whole town came together’: Lampasas rallies behind family of woman killed in I-14 hit-and-run

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The community of Lampasas is showing support for the family of Corinna Pope, nearly three months after she was killed. On Saturday, organizers held a chili fundraiser and silent auction event at the Lampasas VFW Post.

“As a mom myself, the world just keeps going,” Corinna’s sister, Allison Pope, said. “It’s nice to have a moment where the world and everyone just stops for her.”

Within one hour of the event starting, organizers completely ran out of chili. Corinna’s family members said the event brought back memories.

“It’s been hard though, because it feels like it all resurfaced,” Allison said. “It’s only been a few months.”

Back on Nov. 17 Corinna was killed in a hit-and-run on I-14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove near the Bell Tower exit. Officials said she was killed by a pickup truck. That driver did pull aside to render aid, however, a second driver then struck her and drove off.

“Everything I look at reminds me of her, anything I do,” Corinna’s mother, Tammie Pope said. “I try to think of something else.”

Corinna battled schizoaffective disorder, which is a mental health condition categorized by schizophrenia and mood disorder symptoms.

“Her happiest moments were Christmas and it was hard having it without her,” Allison said. “Then there was also Thanksgiving. It is hard to be here, but it’s easier than having a fundraiser right after.”

Between chowing down on chili and spending on the silent auction, the event raised around $3,500.

“The whole town came together, because the whole town saw her everyday,” Allison said. “Almost everyone in the town knows her.”

All of the money will go directly to the college fund of Corinna’s only child: her 10-year-old son Dante.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.