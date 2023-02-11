Wild roller coaster of temperatures over the next week!

After a windy and chilly Friday, the weekend is looking cool but pleasant for Central Texas. Morning temperatures for the weekend will be around freezing. Breezy north winds will be with the area Saturday morning, which will leave us with feels like temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s! Afternoons will be cooler than normal with highs warming into the low to mid 50s for Saturday with northerly winds and upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday with southerly winds. Lots of sunshine is expected on Saturday with increasing clouds expected for Sunday.

We continue on the weather roller coaster for next week. We have two storm systems we’re watching - But only one system looks to bring rain and the other only cold air! The 1st system arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning. It’ll be a Pacific cold front and low pressure system moving in from the west. The overnight arrival of the storm system means rainfall totals may not be as high but the severe weather chances will remain limited. Forecast models bring in 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain Monday into midday Tuesday.

A few scattered showers Monday afternoon will turn to widespread rain overnight into Tuesday morning as the cold front slides in. Rain looks to end from west to east throughout Tuesday morning and we could even see some sunshine returning for Valentine’s Day afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 60s on Monday - But soar to around 70° for Tuesday afternoon. Quiet and warm weather in store for the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 70s and strong west winds.

Another cold front is set to slide in on Thursday and will send our temperatures plunging back into the 50s for Thursday and stay that way into the following weekend. At the moment, this front looks to move through our area dry and only bring back some gusty northerly winds. Morning lows likely dip close to or below freezing late next week too!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.