Candy firm fined after 2 workers fall into vat of chocolate

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionery factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and weren’t trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

Officials said two workers employed by an outside contracting firm fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter.

A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”

“As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” the representative said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble
Suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.
Temple police investigating aggravated sexual assault
Nicaragua released political prisoners this week, sending almost all of them to the U.S.
Nicaragua releases more than 200 political prisoners, send them to US