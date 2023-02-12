Enhanced security measures top of mind at Cameron Park Zoo amid recent Dallas Zoo leopard escape, monkey theft incidents

Measures include zoo rangers, video surveillance systems and exhibit perimeter checks
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are understandably concerned about zoo security following the recent Dallas Zoo incidents involving an escaped leopard and stolen monkeys.

“It’s a little concerning because what kind of safety measures do they have that three animals were able to be stolen and or escaped?” Katie Assaf, a Houston-native visiting Cameron Park Zoo, said of the Dallas incidents.

Zoo officials at Waco’s own Cameron Park Zoo have confirmed no similar incidents have happened there, crediting it to ongoing conversations and enhanced security measures in place to make sure all creatures, big and small, are safe and secure.

“We have security personnel, we have zoo rangers here,” Duane Hills, the deputy director of Cameron Park Zoo, told KWTX. “We also have video systems and camera systems throughout the zoo monitoring specific areas.”

Other measures Hills mentioned include perimeter checks that zookeepers are required to do before allowing animals into their exhibits to ensure the enclosure isn’t compromised.

One visitor feels safe knowing Cameron Park Zoo has taken these precautions.

“This zoo makes me feel a little safer because I feel like they have a little more precautions and safety precautions in place compared to the Dallas Zoo,” Assaf said.

Hills says as a zoo employee, it’s disheartening to hear about what’s been going on in Dallas and zoos in other parts of the country.

“The zoo community is a small community, so we definitely work very closely with other zoos and aquariums, so what impacts one area certainly impacts others,” Hills said. “So we’re certainly thinking about our colleagues in Dallas, Houston, New York, Louisiana and Florida, and we stand in support of our fellow institutions.”

Hills encourages folks to continue visiting Cameron Park Zoo, but is asking for the community’s help in keeping everyone safe.

“If you see something, please say something, especially if you observe anything that is strange, or unusual, or out of the ordinary,” Hills told KWTX. “Please bring that to our attention.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

Zoo officials at Waco’s own Cameron Park Zoo have confirmed no similar incidents have happened...
Zoo safety at Cameron Park Zoo
Suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.
Temple police investigating aggravated sexual assault
Hosted by Lit Waco, a nonprofit created by Keith and Tracy Guillory to promote literacy, the...
Waco Teen Book Fair
Between a silent auction and chili fundraiser, community members raised $3,500 for the family
Lampasas rallies behind family of woman killed in I-14 hit-and-run