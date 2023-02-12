Enhanced security measures top of mind at Cameron Park Zoo amid recent Dallas Zoo leopard escape, monkey theft incidents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are understandably concerned about zoo security following the recent Dallas Zoo incidents involving an escaped leopard and stolen monkeys.

“It’s a little concerning because what kind of safety measures do they have that three animals were able to be stolen and or escaped?” Katie Assaf, a Houston-native visiting Cameron Park Zoo, said of the Dallas incidents.

Zoo officials at Waco’s own Cameron Park Zoo have confirmed no similar incidents have happened there, crediting it to ongoing conversations and enhanced security measures in place to make sure all creatures, big and small, are safe and secure.

“We have security personnel, we have zoo rangers here,” Duane Hills, the deputy director of Cameron Park Zoo, told KWTX. “We also have video systems and camera systems throughout the zoo monitoring specific areas.”

Other measures Hills mentioned include perimeter checks that zookeepers are required to do before allowing animals into their exhibits to ensure the enclosure isn’t compromised.

One visitor feels safe knowing Cameron Park Zoo has taken these precautions.

“This zoo makes me feel a little safer because I feel like they have a little more precautions and safety precautions in place compared to the Dallas Zoo,” Assaf said.

Hills says as a zoo employee, it’s disheartening to hear about what’s been going on in Dallas and zoos in other parts of the country.

“The zoo community is a small community, so we definitely work very closely with other zoos and aquariums, so what impacts one area certainly impacts others,” Hills said. “So we’re certainly thinking about our colleagues in Dallas, Houston, New York, Louisiana and Florida, and we stand in support of our fellow institutions.”

Hills encourages folks to continue visiting Cameron Park Zoo, but is asking for the community’s help in keeping everyone safe.

“If you see something, please say something, especially if you observe anything that is strange, or unusual, or out of the ordinary,” Hills told KWTX. “Please bring that to our attention.”

