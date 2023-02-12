Man last seen near Lady Bird Lake 5 days ago still missing

No one has seen or heard from Jason John since Feb. 5.
No one has seen or heard from Jason John since Feb. 5.
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - The family of an Austin man who was last seen near Lady Bird Lake on Feb. 5 is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Jason John, 30, was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday on Rainey Street, walking toward Lady Bird Lake Trail. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds and was wearing a black and white print jacket, black pants, and black shiny Jordans with white soles.

The rescue mission for John has since transitioned into a recovery.

The Austin Police Department sent CBS 11 the following statement:

On February 5, 2023, Jason John was reported missing. This is being investigated as a Missing Adult case and investigation is still ongoing. Details are limited at this time but our officers are following all investigative leads.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter page, workers responded to East Avenue near the I-35 bridge around 2:30 a.m. A water rescue was initiated after someone reportedly went under the water and a bystander attempted to rescue them. The good Samaritan was treated for hypothermia.

The Austin Fire Department joined their efforts and a rescue boat was launched. Rescuers also searched by air with drones for an hour before ending their effort.

But conflicting information from witnesses, according to tweets from ATCEMS, meant rescuers couldn’t determine where John was last seen.

John’s family has planned a candlelight vigil for this Saturday, Feb. 11 at Chicano Park in Austin.

Have you seen Jason John? Contact Austin police if so or call 833.307.2532 to leave an anonymous tip.
Have you seen Jason John? Contact Austin police if so or call 833.307.2532 to leave an anonymous tip.

Anyone with information about John’s whereabouts can call 833-307-2532 to leave an anonymous tip.

