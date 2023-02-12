Temple police investigating aggravated sexual assault

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place around 6:49 a.m., Sunday morning.

The assault took place near the 2700 block of N. 3rd St.

The suspect presented a gun before sexually assaulting the victim, according to police.

That victim is being evaluated at Baylor Scott & White.

The suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

