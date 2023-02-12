Texas Woman survives septic shock, loses hands, feet

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A Texas woman is back with her family after a devastating loss.

Krystina Pacheco almost lost her life - but she survived. But doctors were forced to amputate her feet and hands.

The 29-year-old returned home on Saturday to Pleasanton, near San Antonio, after spending months in the hospital with a nearly deadly case of septic shock.

Pacheco entered the hospital just days after giving birth to her second child last October 2022.

The mother described her pregnancy as normal. When it was time to give birth, her C-section went smoothly. She was discharged two days later – happy, healthy but with a slight fever.

Pacheco says she then started experiencing stomach issues and was vomiting.

Her symptoms only worsened at the hospital. Doctors sedated her for two weeks at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

Her husband, Jacob Pacheco, says she was on different life-support machines for a while.

She later learned a bacterial infection put her body into septic shock.

It’s unclear how she contracted the infection. Survival appeared grim but she lived and eventually came off the machines. However, the medication used to keep her alive cut off the circulation of blood to her hands and feet.

Pacheco said doctors tried various things to save her limbs, but ultimately, had no choice but to amputate.

Pacheco says it was absolutely crushing to lose her hands and feet.

Weeks after her procedures, she entered outpatient treatment in Houston. She now knows how to perform simple daily tasks such as brushing her hair and holding her baby. On Feb. 11, she was given the clear to return home.

Krystina Pacheco and her husband say they are both grateful she is alive and back with the family.

The couple said support from friends and family also helped them get through this difficult time.

As for treatment, Pacheco said she will continue therapy in San Antonio and plans to get prosthetics soon.

