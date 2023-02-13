Freestone County Sheriff’s Office busts drug smuggling operation inside jail

By Madison Herber
Published: Feb. 12, 2023
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation where two inmates were caught smuggling drugs into the jail with the help of an outside source.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, on Feb. 7 the FCSO learned that two female inmates inside the jail were coordinating with each other, along with a male individual out in the free world, to smuggle illegal contraband into the jail facility.

After a fairly quick and easy investigation, officials say they were able to obtain warrants for the three individuals.

The two female inmates were already incarcerated due to drugs, and have now added a second-degree felony of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity to extend their stay.

Sheriff Shipley says they quickly turned their search to the male individual .

4 days later, on Feb. 11, several officers executed the felony warrants for the male subject where he was found at a local hotel. He was immediately taken into custody, where officials found that he had approximately 57 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, individually packaged and ready to be sold.

The male accomplice was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a second-degree felony, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, a third-degree felony, and Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.

During the execution of the felony warrant, another male subject was also found to in possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine and was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Sheriff Shipley ended his post saying, “That was a lot. Hope you got all that. If not, don’t worry. We got it and we got them. Good work by the good guys.”

