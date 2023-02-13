Gatesville woman killed after driver pulling out of private driveway collides with pickup

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Mary Lee Tickell, 74, of Gatesville, Texas, was killed upon impact when the SUV she was riding in collided with a pickup on U.S. 84, The Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The deadly collision happened just west of Gatesville shortly before 10 a.m.

DPS said a 68-year-old Gatesville woman was pulling out of her private driveway in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV when she failed to yield the right-of-way, and drove right into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, a 34-year-old Gatesville man, collided with the passenger side of the Traverse, killing Lee, the passenger in the SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham. No charges have been filed.

Texas DPS reminded drivers to always make sure the roadway is clear when entering from a private drive or intersection. “Taking a second and third look to ensure the roadway is safe to enter greatly reduces the probability of being injured in a traffic crash,” DPS said.

