Two suspects now facing murder charges in killing of 24-year-old man in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killen police charged a second suspect in the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24.

Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps, 21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

According to police, the United States Marshals Office - Fugitive Task Force, and officers with the Killeen Police Department K9 Unit, were able to locate and arrest Demps.

The first suspect, Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, was charged with murder last week and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail as of Feb. 7

Officers found Hampton with a gunshot wound to the head after responding at around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 16, 2020 to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield pronounced Hampton deceased at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

At the time of the murder, authorities were asking for help from the community in identifying the person of interest who has access to a white Volvo S60.

An autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.