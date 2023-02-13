Rain returns for Valentine’s Day

Are you ready for a little bit of everything this week? Well get ready because we’re going to be on a weather rollercoaster. We have rain chances and a taste of winter and spring all in the forecast for the upcoming week! It’ll definitely be a week where you want to have different clothing options ready to go.

We have two cold fronts set to swing through Central Texas throughout the work week. The first system arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. That system will be a Pacific cold front and low pressure system moving in from the west. The overnight arrival of the storm system means rainfall totals may not be as high but the severe weather chances will remain limited. Forecast models bring in 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain with isolated amounts near 0.50″ possible Monday into midday Tuesday. The higher rain amounts look to pass to our northeast.

The second system will be another cold front moving in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll monitor the arrival of this front. The timing of the front will determine our severe weather threat. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5 for severe storms) for the eastern and northeastern parts of Central Texas. Further to our northeast is where, at this time, the better chance for severe weather will be late Wednesday. Coverage of rain looks to be lower for Central Texas than what Tuesday’s Pacific front will bring. This front, unlike the one earlier in the week, will bring us a more significant cool down.

Heading out the door this Monday morning, it’s a little chilly. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Cloud cover will be on an increase throughout the day. Winds will be breezy and varying from southwest to southeast. We’ll continue on our warming trend that we started over the weekend with high temperatures soaring into the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Most of the day remains rainfree, but as we head into the evening and especially overnight hours, our coverage of rain increases. Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain ends from west to east before lunchtime on Tuesday, with sunshine and strong southwest winds returning for the afternoon. Since this is a Pacific Front, temperatures will not be cooling off behind the front, in fact with sunshine and dry air moving in after the rain, highs soar into the upper 60s to mid 70s for the afternoon.

Again, STRONG southwest wind will be moving in behind the Pacific front on Tuesday. These winds have prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued for all of Central Texas from Midnight until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds could gusts between 40 and 50 mph throughout the day on Tuesday. Strong southerly winds hang around for Wednesday, but as that second front moves through Wednesday night, strong northwesterly winds return for Thursday.

Those strong south/southwest winds on Wednesday allow our warming trend to continue. We’re going to be very warm around the mid 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Cloud cover will be on the increase throughout the day. We’ll monitor rain chances for Wednesday afternoon and evening, but that’ll depend on the arrival of the cold front. The front, right now, looks to move in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any rain in our area looks to clear out Thursday morning and a major cool down returns for Friday Eve. High temperatures on Thursday look only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. We could see around a 30° temperature swing from Wednesday to Thursday.

Chilly and dry conditions return for the end of the work week. Freezing morning temperatures return for Friday with highs only warming into the low 50s, which is around 10° below normal for this time of the year. Another warming trend takes place throughout the following weekend. Freezing for Saturday morning with highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds for the afternoon. Warmer weather quickly returns for Sunday high highs in the upper 60s. Another disturbance and cold front could bring more rain into Central Texas to start the following work week. Temperatures at this time look to remain into the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the following week as well, but another cool down could be on the horizon by the middle of the next work week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.