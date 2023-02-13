Valentine’s Day... rainy morning, warm & windy afternoon!

More crazy temperature swings in the forecast for this week as well
By Brady Taylor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have some rain chances in the forecast this week, but major weather story throughout much of the week will be the STRONG WINDS! The best rain chances this week will be during the morning hours on Valentine’s Day. For most of us the rainfall totals will likely be less than 1/4″. The weather system bringing us this rain will also bring strong winds. We will see those winds increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, and due to these strong winds a Wind Advisory is in place all of Central Texas starting at midnight. Skies will clear out quickly around lunchtime Tuesday, but the winds will stay gusty all day. It will me a mostly sunny, windy, and warm Valentine’s afternoon, with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday bring another round of strong winds. South winds will range between 25-35 mph for most of us. We may see a few isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. A stray stronger storm is possible, but the better potential for severe weather will be around the Arklatex area.

Our next cold front moves through overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Slight rain chances are possible as that front moves through. It will be windy and much colder Thursday behind the front. Highs struggle to make it to 50°, with northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph at times. We will stay cool to end out the workweek, but by the weekend we look to see another quick warmup.

