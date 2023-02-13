Waco High School’s new safety measures begin following recent incidents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School students will see a change in safety procedures Monday morning after Waco ISD administration stated recent incidents sparked these concerns.

Starting Monday morning, students will only be allowed to enter through only the Cooper Wing entrances, according to a message Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder sent to staff and families. This means students will not be allowed to enter off of 44th St., and, now Colcord and 44th streets will have two-way traffic for drop-off.

Staff will also be heavily monitoring if students are wearing their student identification badges or temporary badges around campus, stating if students do not wear the badges, there will be consequences for code of conduct.

The principal’s message also stated that metal detectors are being purchased and will be installed as soon as possible. These will scan students for any prohibited items. He stated vape detectors will also be installed in restrooms.

The message also states that Waco ISD PD will also increase canine visits to campus, and the district will continue random backpack checks.

Another change that will be enforced next Tuesday, Feb. 21 is the school’s clear back pack policy. McGruder stated in the message that students must carry any items in the clear backpack without other bags.

“The district will work with community partners to purchase clear backpacks for students who need them,” the principal stated in the message.

In an email sent to KWTX from Waco ISD Administration, the additional safety measures implemented at the school follow recent incidents occurring on campus.

“In addition to the four guns that have been confiscated since January, we have seen an increase in other prohibited items being found at Waco High School,” the district spokesperson said.

Even though the district stated the student involved in the incident did not mean to cause harm to other students or staff, the spokesperson stated that bringing a weapon to campus is illegal.

“We do not take it lightly,” the district spokesperson said. “There are serious consequences associated with possession of a firearm including criminal charges and expulsion from school. We appreciate the partnership between the Waco ISD PD and the Waco PD as they continue working together to investigate and address recent events.”

The district stated these measures are proactive steps to provide a safe and secure environment for students and staff at Waco High School. They are planning to implement similar safety measures at other Waco ISD secondary campuses. The spokesperson stated they plan to communicate with parents this week.

