‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest member of a Woodland Park family just couldn’t wait to meet his parents and older sister, coming a little early in the parking lot of a popular area barbecue restaurant.

The Simpich family started their Friday the 13th in January with a bit of a fright: their son was on his way early, and the Woodland Park parents had to head all the way to Colorado Springs to deliver. Mom Emily said that this was because while Woodland Park has a hospital, it doesn’t have a maternity ward.

Their son’s approaching entrance quickly derailed their plans to make it to UCHealth Memorial North, and his father Kemper had to make a quick decision.

“I just was thinking about where I could easily tell the paramedics where we were,” Kemper said, “so, I’m like, ‘Oh, Rudy’s is up there, I’ll just pull into there and that’s easy to tell 911 where we’re at!’”

They pulled into the parking lot of Rudy’s “Country Store” and Barbecue, a popular Colorado Springs barbecue restaurant and gas station. The parents said thankfully, the parking lot was mostly empty,

“There were cars,” Emily said, “but if they were people in the cars, they stayed in the cars. They maybe saw what was happening and said, ‘No, thank you.’”

Emily and Kemper were in shock after Kemper “caught” their son, saying it happened so quickly they struggled to process what had happened.

“I kept thinking, ‘They’re going to get here, they’re going to get here,’ and then his head came out,” Kemper said.

The parents hadn’t yet decided on a name when he was born, but they said naming him after the place he was born was not an option.

“People said that we should call him Rudy -- we didn’t do that,” Emily said.

“That’s not our vibe,” Kemper added.

However, the situation did land Weston, the name Kemper blurted out when paramedics asked for one, a pretty unique nickname.

“We do call him ‘Brisket’ as a nickname,” Emily said. “We call him ‘Little Brisket.’”

And while Weston might not know just yet how big of a deal he made on his first day -- it’s something his family says will probably follow him for a while.

“I think as he gets older, we’ll have to come here for his birthday you know at least a couple times.”

“Absolutely.”

Emily said she’s not sure if anyone at Rudy’s even knows that Weston made his entrance into the world in their parking lot, and she said she’s not sure she’d want to see any surveillance video of the moment that may or may not exist.

