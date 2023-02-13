West Texas man charged for 9 counts of human smuggling

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday night, in response to information provided by Terrell County Sheriff Cleveland, Brewster County Deputies, along with K9 Latek, conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle, driven by Miguel Tovar Marquez, was also occupied by 9 illegal immigrants, from Mexico.

Marquez was booked into the Brewster County Jail on 9 counts of smuggling of persons.

The 9 illegal immigrants were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing.

