2nd suspect in custody following manhunt in Burleson County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KWTX) - A second burglary suspect is now in custody after a manhunt in Burleson County, the sheriff’s office said.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 14, deputies were notified of a burglary in progress at a residential property located on County Road 225.

A vigilant neighbor confronted two suspects at the scene, who then fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and an exhaustive manhunt was conducted with the help of multiple law enforcement officers, canine tracking dogs, and a drone.

One of the suspects was located near SH 21 East and County Road 210, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect eluded authorities for hours until his capture later Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects have not been identified. No further information is available at this time.

