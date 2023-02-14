#9 Baylor continues to roll, beats West Virginia, 79-67

Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.((Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP))
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The hot streak continues for Baylor as they defeat West Virginia at home, 79-67.

LJ Cryer flirted with a career-high in points, as his 26 points were just two shy of his best.

Tonight’s game started out slower than usual, as both teams scored a combined 12 points in the first six minutes of play.

The pace began to pick up later in the first half when LJ Cryer, who scored 23 in Saturday’s win against TCU, added 11 in the first half, including three first half three-pointers. Cryer then added to his own point total to begin the second half, making four of his first five attempts from beyond the arc.

Cryer anchored the Bear’s impressive three-point performance, as the junior guard made eight of the Bear’s 14 three-pointers.

Baylor has now won nine of their last 10 Big 12 games. The Bears still sit in second place in the Big 12 standings behind Texas.

They’ll head to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday for a ranked matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, tipping off at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Kinsey (City of Bellmead photo)
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive...
Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl
Adam Flagler
Baylor MBB rallies late to defeat TCU
Baylor WBB Sarah Andrews
Baylor WBB suffers largest conference loss since 2009-10
TCU guard Mike Miles Jr., right, and Baylor guard LJ Cryer chase the ball during the first half...
#14 Baylor on the road at #17 TCU this weekend