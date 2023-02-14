9 Baylor continues to roll, beats West Virginia, 79-67

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The hot streak continues for Baylor as they defeat West Virginia at home, 79-67.

LJ Cryer flirted with a career-high in points, as his 26 points were just two shy of his best.

Tonight’s game started out slower than usual, as both teams scored a combined 12 points in the first six minutes of play.

The pace began to pick up later in the first half when LJ Cryer, who scored 23 in Saturday’s win against TCU, added 11 in the first half, including three first half three-pointers. Cryer then added to his own point total to begin the second half, making four of his first five attempts from beyond the arc.

Cryer anchored the Bear’s impressive three-point performance, as the junior guard made eight of the Bear’s 14 three-pointers.

Baylor has now won nine of their last 10 Big 12 games. The Bears still sit in second place in the Big 12 standings behind Texas.

They’ll head to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday for a ranked matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, tipping off at 3 p.m.

