Beyond flowers and chocolate: Waco business says goats provide a different and unique Valentine’s Day experience

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local business spent Valentine’s Day delivering what it hopes people really want on this day of love and friendship: a goat.

Goat-A-Gram markets itself as the gift your special someone would prefer over the age-old flowers or chocolate candy.

“It’s just a unique and fun experience,” owner Kristen Rowin said.

A Goat-a-Gram is a special delivery of a goat for a 15 or 30-minute visit.

The recipient gets to spend time with the goat, feed the goat with a bottle, even take the animal on a walk.

Rowin has many goats, but always brings a young and small one for the delivery.

On Valentine’s Day this year, its’ a 2-month-old goat named Boots.

“You get to enjoy her and get some snuggles or take some photos,” she said.

Rowin says her schedule stays busy at homes, businesses, Baylor and just about anyone looking for a fun surprise.

Valentine’s Day, she says, is always special.

“Today, being Valentine’s Day, is always super fun to deliver goat surprises,” she said, “Just watching the expression on people’s faces of pure surprise and joy really makes what we do worth it.”

The deliveries range from $129 to $189.

Goat-A-Gram is available year-round, Monday through Friday. You can also submit a special request for a goat on Saturday and Sunday.

You can contact them on their Goat-A-Gram Waco Facebook Page or visit Home | Waco Goat Yoga.

