China Spring parents asked to consider 4-day school week

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring Independent School District is asking parents for feedback on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week.

The district held a community meeting at China Spring Elementary Monday evening to discuss the possibility of switching to the new model.

The Academy Independent School District in Central Texas recently announced it was moving to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year.

Now, other local school districts are considering the change as the four-day schedule model becomes more popular around the state.

At Monday’s meeting, China Spring ISD Superintendent Marc Faulkner told parents the four-day school week could be beneficial for the district.

Faulkner said the switch to a shorter school week could help the district address some of its “bigger challenges, such as teacher retention, a teacher shortage, the substitute shortage ... and student attendance.”

Those who could not attend Monday night’s meeting will have another opportunity to voice their opinion on Feb. 22.

