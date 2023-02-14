China Spring parents asked to consider 4-day school week

By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring Independent School District is asking parents for feedback on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week.

The district held a community meeting at China Spring Elementary Monday evening to discuss the possibility of switching to the new model.

The Academy Independent School District in Central Texas recently announced it was moving to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year.

Now, other local school districts are considering the change as the four-day schedule model becomes more popular around the state.

At Monday’s meeting, China Spring ISD Superintendent Marc Faulkner told parents the four-day school week could be beneficial for the district.

Faulkner said the switch to a shorter school week could help the district address some of its “bigger challenges, such as teacher retention, a teacher shortage, the substitute shortage ... and student attendance.”

Those who could not attend Monday night’s meeting will have another opportunity to voice their opinion on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

Central Texas florists see continued demand for Valentine’s Day flowers despite inflated prices
‘You can’t disappoint;’ Central Texas florists see continued demand for Valentine’s Day flowers despite inflated prices
China Spring ISD meeting
China Spring ISD asks for feedback on 4-day school week
Central Texas florists see continued demand for Valentine’s Day flowers despite inflated prices
KWTX Weather Xtra - February 12, 2023