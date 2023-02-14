Crazy swing in the temperatures to end out the week!

After a rainy start to the morning for most of us, it’s been a windy and warm Valentine’s Day. The wind and warmth stick around for Wednesday, but some BIG changes in the temperatures arrive on Thursday. Waking up Wednesday morning temperatures will be cool and back into the mid 40s. Winds will be gusty once again for Wednesday. Those strong south winds will keep Central Texas on a warming trend for one more day. Highs will be around the mid 70s for the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across our eastern counties Wednesday, but the better coverage of these storms will stay well northeast of our area.

Strong north/northwestern winds move back into Central Texas as another cold front moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be possible as the front moves through - Mainly before sunrise Thursday. Unlike Tuesday’s front, Thursday’s front will bring a significant cool down - So don’t be fooled by this warmer weather and put away any winter coats just yet. Strong northerly winds will leave us with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s waking up on Thursday. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. We could see around a 30° temperature swing from Wednesday to Thursday.

Chilly and dry conditions return for the end of the work week. Freezing morning temperatures return for Friday with highs only warming into the low 50s, which is around 10° below normal for this time of the year. Another warming trend takes place throughout the following weekend. Freezing for Saturday morning with highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds for the afternoon. Warmer weather quickly returns Sunday with highs around 70°. Another disturbance and cold front could bring more rain into Central Texas into the first half of next work week. Temperatures at this time look to remain warm and well into the 70s heading into the following week as well, but another cool down could be on the horizon by the middle to end of next work week.

