CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

KWTX@4: Cardiologist tests the KWTX@4 team with a "Heart Smart Quiz" - 2.14.23
KWTX@4: Cardiologist tests the KWTX@4 team with a "Heart Smart Quiz" - 2.14.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 2.14.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 2.14.23
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online