Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
Doraville police officials released a statement about the former officer charged in connection to Susana Morales’ death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Doraville police officer faces charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime.
Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.
Susana Morales went missing in July of 2022 as she was walking to her home in Gwinnett County. Her remains were found last week in some woods near Dacula.
According to arrest warrants for Bryant, he allegedly concealed the death of Morales the night she went missing and is accused of, “hindering the discovery of whether or not such a person was unlawfully killed.” The next day, Bryant allegedly “willfully and knowingly gave a false report of a crime to a law enforcement officer by falsely reporting that his vehicle was broken into and his gun was stolen.”
The City of Doraville released the following statement on the arrest of Bryant:
Family members of Susana Morales held her funeral Monday afternoon.
Morales’ sister told Atlanta News First she is relieved to be getting justice.
“A really hard, final goodbye, and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” Jasmine Morales, “but we got good news today, so that gave us hope.”
Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
