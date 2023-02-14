Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death

Doraville police officials released a statement about the former officer charged in connection to Susana Morales’ death
Doraville police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime.
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Doraville police officer faces charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Miles Bryant
Miles Bryant(City of Doraville)

Susana Morales went missing in July of 2022 as she was walking to her home in Gwinnett County. Her remains were found last week in some woods near Dacula.

According to arrest warrants for Bryant, he allegedly concealed the death of Morales the night she went missing and is accused of, “hindering the discovery of whether or not such a person was unlawfully killed.” The next day, Bryant allegedly “willfully and knowingly gave a false report of a crime to a law enforcement officer by falsely reporting that his vehicle was broken into and his gun was stolen.”

The City of Doraville released the following statement on the arrest of Bryant:

Family members of Susana Morales held her funeral Monday afternoon.

16-year-old Susana Morales
16-year-old Susana Morales(WANF)

Morales’ sister told Atlanta News First she is relieved to be getting justice.

“A really hard, final goodbye, and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” Jasmine Morales, “but we got good news today, so that gave us hope.”

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of suspect in stolen vehicle
BBB warns against romance scams this valentines day
Red flags to look out for romance scams this Valentine’s Day
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, says she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Arizona woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose
Marcus Wade Davis, 23,
Temple aggravated sexual assault suspect arrested
The body camera footage shows the man being tased six times while inside an ambulance.
Body camera footage shows Killeen man being tased six times by police