Happy Valentine’s Day! Rain is out and the wind machine gets cranked up

Happy Valentine’s Day! A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Central Texas for Tuesday as strong southwest winds will be in place. Strong southerly winds returned Monday night. Some wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph have already been reported overnight into Tuesday morning. A Pacific cold front worked its way through Central Texas this morning. It brought scattered light to moderate rain showers. Rain totals from this round of rain ranged from __” to ___”. Drier air moved in behind the front and pushed the rain and cloud cover to our east. For Valentine’s Day afternoon, sunshine returns and we’ll have strong winds in place. The combination of sunshine and that warm and dry air will result in a significant warm up. Highs for Tuesday afternoon climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Waking up Wednesday morning temperatures will be cool and back into the mid 40s. Winds will be gusty once again for Wednesday. Those strong south winds will keep Central Texas on a warming trend for one more day. Highs will be around the mid 70s for the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A dryline will push east of I-35 Wednesday afternoon/evening. As the dryline moves east, it could spark up a few thunderstorms for the eastern/northeastern parts of Central Texas. The better chance and coverage for storm development will be to our north and east. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5 for severe storms) for our northern and northeastern counties, but further east and north of Central Texas, there is a Slight Risk (Level 2/5 for severe storms).

Strong north/northwestern winds move back into Central Texas as another cold front moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be possible as the front moves through - Mainly before sunrise Thursday. Rain will stay to the south of Central Texas for Thursday afternoon. Unlike Tuesday’s front, Thursday’s front will bring a significant cool down - So don’t be fooled by this warmer weather and put away any winter coats just yet. Strong northerly winds will leave us with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s waking up on Thursday. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. We could see around a 30° temperature swing from Wednesday to Thursday.

Chilly and dry conditions return for the end of the work week. Freezing morning temperatures return for Friday with highs only warming into the low 50s, which is around 10° below normal for this time of the year. Another warming trend takes place throughout the following weekend. Freezing for Saturday morning with highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds for the afternoon. Warmer weather quickly returns Sunday with highs around 70°. Another disturbance and cold front could bring more rain into Central Texas into the first half of next work week. Temperatures at this time look to remain warm and well into the 70s heading into the following week as well, but another cool down could be on the horizon by the middle to end of next work week.

