Happy Valentine’s Day! Umbrellas for the morning and sunglasses for the afternoon.

Happy Valentine’s Day! A Pacific cold front is working its way through Central Texas this morning bringing scattered light to moderate rain showers. We’re not expecting any severe weather as the front rolls through. Rain totals with this round of rain will not be all that great and range from 0.10″ to 0.25″, with the highest amounts across our northern and northwestern counties. It is enough to make you turn on your wipers and make those roads wet! Be mindful of this during your Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s waking up on Valentine’s Day.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Central Texas for Tuesday as strong south/southwest winds will be in place. Strong southerly winds returned Monday night. Some wind gusts up to 50 mph have already been reported overnight into Tuesday morning. As the Pacific cold front moves through - Strong west/southwest winds will begin to move in. Those winds will bring in drier air, which will clear out any rain and clouds from west to east. Rain will be east of I-45 by 10 a.m. For Valentine’s Day afternoon, sunshine returns and we’ll have strong winds in place. The combination of sunshine and that warm and dry air will result in a significant warm up. Highs for Tuesday afternoon climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

We’ll continue to see strong southerly winds carry right into Wednesday. This keeps us on a warming trend. Highs will be around the mid 70s for the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A dryline will push east of I-35 Wednesday afternoon/evening. As the dryline moves east, it could spark up a few thunderstorms for the eastern/northeastern parts of Central Texas. The better chance and coverage for storm development will be to our north and east. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5 for severe storms) for our northern and northeastern counties, but further east and north of Central Texas, there is a Slight Risk (Level 2/5 for severe storms).

Strong north/northwestern winds move back into Central Texas as another cold front moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be possible as the front moves through - Mainly before sunrise Thursday. Rain will stay to the south of Central Texas for Thursday afternoon. The front will bring a significant cool down - So don’t put away any winter coats just yet. Strong northerly winds will leave us with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s waking up on Thursday. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. We could see around a 30° temperature swing from Wednesday to Thursday.

Chilly and dry conditions return for the end of the work week. Freezing morning temperatures return for Friday with highs only warming into the low 50s, which is around 10° below normal for this time of the year. Another warming trend takes place throughout the following weekend. Freezing for Saturday morning with highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds for the afternoon. Warmer weather quickly returns for Sunday high highs in the upper 60s. Another disturbance and cold front could bring more rain into Central Texas into the first half of next work week. Temperatures at this time look to remain into the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the following week as well, but another cool down could be on the horizon by the middle of the next work week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.