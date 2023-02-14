Multi-county pursuit in Central Texas leads to arrest of suspect in stolen vehicle

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man was arrested following a multi-county pursuit Tuesday morning in Central Texas.

Lacy Lakeview police officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person at the Road Ranger gas station in the 6615 block of North Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed a man in a blue Honda Civic driving away “at a high rate of speed,” officials said.

Officers ran the license plate and learned the Honda Civic was reported stolen in Austin, according to police.

Lacy Lakeview officers began to pursue the vehicle northbound on I-35 and were able to contact Italy police, who successfully deployed deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

The suspect continued to drive on a deflated tire into the Love’s Truck Stop in the 1021 block of Dale Evans Drive, where officers were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

Zachary Marlon Walker is now charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.

“This was the best possible outcome we could ask for. Good work to the Road Ranger employees for identifying suspicious activity. Awesome work to all officers and dispatchers involved for safely bringing the suspect into custody. And a special thank you to both Hillsboro Police Department and Italy Police Department for their assistance in bringing this pursuit to a successful and safe conclusion,” said the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

