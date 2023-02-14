Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of suspect in stolen vehicle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested following a multi-county pursuit Tuesday morning.

Lacy Lakeview police officers were dispatched in reference to a suspicious person to the Road Ranger gas station in the 6615 block of North Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

When the officers arrived on scene, they observed the person entering a blue Honda Civic and begin to drive away at a high rate of speed.

Officers ran the license plate of the vehicle which was identified as stolen out of Austin, according to police.

Lacy Lakeview officers began to pursue the vehicle northbound on I-35 and were able to contact Italy PD who successfully deployed deflation devices on the fleeing vehicle.

The suspect continued to drive on a deflated tire into the Love’s Truck Stop in the 1021 block of Dale Evans Drive where officers were able to stop the vehicle and safely gain control of the driver using verbal commands.

Zachary Marlon Walker was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and evading arrest by vehicle.

“This was the best possible outcome we could ask for. Good work to the Road Ranger employees for identifying suspicious activity. Awesome work to all officers and dispatchers involved for safely bringing the suspect into custody. And a special thank you to both Hillsboro Police Department and Italy Police Department for their assistance in bringing this pursuit to a successful and safe conclusion,” said the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

