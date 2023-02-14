Temple aggravated sexual assault suspect arrested

Marcus Wade Davis, 23,
Marcus Wade Davis, 23,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested the suspect in an aggravated sexual assault Sunday morning.

Marcus Wade Davis, 23, was arrested after turning himself in and is now at the Bell County Jail.

The assault took place near the 2700 block of N. 3rd St.

Davis presented a gun before sexually assaulting the victim, according to police.

That victim is being evaluated at Baylor Scott & White.

The suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

