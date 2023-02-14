Temple aggravated sexual assault suspect surrenders to police

Marcus Wade Davis, 23,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has jailed a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault Sunday morning.

Marcus Wade Davis, 23, was taken into custody after he surrendered to authorities and is now at the Bell County Jail.

Police said the sexual assault happened near the 2700 block of N. 3rd St.

Davis took out a gun before sexually assaulting the victim, according to police.

That victim is being evaluated at Baylor Scott & White.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

