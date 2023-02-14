‘You can’t disappoint;’ Central Texas florists see continued demand for Valentine’s Day flowers despite inflated prices

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are receiving their Valentine’s Day arrangements all day, but those bouquets are more pricey than usual.

A Central Texas flower shop saw the price of a bouquet of flowers, especially roses, grow more than past years, but that’s not stopping people from buying an arrangement for those they love.

“I mean, you can’t disappoint the girls, so the guys are going to be buying the flowers,” Jimmy Burrage, co-owner of Marvel’s Flowers in Killeen, said.

Burrage has been a florist for 25 years, but he said he has never seen the price of flowers increase as much as they did in the Fall. With that, the price of the typical Valentine’s Day roses jumped by 10%, but he said it did not put a thorn in the demand for the popular arrangement.

“Contrary to what people might think with the way things are, people always buy flowers for Valentine’s Day and they’re going quick,” Burrage said.

He said, last year, a bouquet would be around $75, and this year, that price is now $90, but they are still projecting to sell out of flowers by the end of the day.

Marvel’s Flowers have been preparing for the big day for months, and, like other florists across the region, they plan to deliver all orders by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Even though they have not had any struggles getting delivery drivers because he said they rely on the same drivers every year to help them out, other Central Texas florists are not as lucky.

Florists in Waco and Harker Heights said they have also seen an increase in prices, but they were also concerned about finding delivery drivers to meet the high demands, a problem they did not have before the pandemic started.

But, luckily for florists, they have not seen prices deter Central Texans for buying flowers for this day of love.

