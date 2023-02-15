Central Texas house fire cleared, determined to be caused by electricals

Central Texas fire departments respond to house fire Wednesday morning
Central Texas fire departments respond to house fire Wednesday morning(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Central Texas fire fighters have cleared the house fire, according to Downsville training chief Jay Justice.

The fire was reported at 6:45 a.m. Feb. 15 by the homeowners who were not inside the home at the time of the fire.

Area fire departments such as Robinson and Waco Fire responded at around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at a house in the 7500 block of South 3rd Street Road.

With the help of other crwsdx, the fire was under control in about three minutes.

The cause of the has been determined to be an Electrical fire, reports Justice.

