Central Texas kids playing during Super Bowl party stop and stand for National Anthem playing on TV

By Julie Hays
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of parents in Robinson says they were proud to find their young kids had paused a game of nerf wars on a trampoline to put their hands over their hearts and stand at attention during the National Anthem as it was performed during a broadcast of the Super Bowl.

The kids were not nudged by parents, who were mostly inside at the time the anthem was performed, said party host Alicia Williams.

“This was definitely a very proud parent moment,” Williams said.  “I had just walked outside to watch the National Anthem outside on TV and I noticed it got very quiet, and so I was checking on the kids, and I looked over at the trampoline and they were all standing very quietly with their hand over their heart.”

The kids ranged in age from kindergarten to fifth grade at Robinson.

William’s son, Cru, 7, said he stopped what he was doing because he knows it’s a way to respect our country.

“Because we want to honor our flag and honor our country,” Cru said.

It’s a feeling shared by brothers Clayton and Copeland Theobold.

“America is America.  We need to respect it,” Copeland said.

“I love America,” Clayton added.  “It’s the best place in the world.”

Fifth grader Rhett Richards said he loves what the flag stands for and Hudson Munn, 9, felt he same adding he’s grateful to soldiers and veterans who have served.

“To show our respect to our country and the people who keep us safe,” Hudson said.

Alicia said she’s glad she has the photograph to pair with the memory she’ll never forget.

“I actually turned around to another dad and he said ‘you know we must be doing something right and at that moment I knew that there was something special about stopping what they were doing to honor our country and honor our flag.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
evelyn guardado
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

"Brad's Best Picks" coming soon...
"Brad's Best Picks" coming soon...
KWTX@4: "Once Upon A Prom" Fundraiser - 2.15.23
KWTX@4: "Once Upon A Prom" Fundraiser - 2.15.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 2.15.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 2.15.23
Central Texas kids playing football during a Super Bowl party stopped and stood for the...
Central Texas kids playing football during Super Bowl party stop for National Anthem playing on TV