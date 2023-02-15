Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom

A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A deacon of a church in Florida has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

WCJB reports that 31-year-old Jonathan High was sent to jail on Tuesday after being found guilty of producing child pornography.

High was found guilty at a bench trial in October 2022. Law enforcement said they received a cyber tip in August 2021 regarding child pornography being uploaded to a cloud server connected to High’s account.

Investigators used a warrant to search High’s electronic devices. The team said they found multiple child pornography images and videos that depicted young boys engaging in sex acts or exposing their genitals.

“Child predators seek to prey upon our children in any setting imaginable – in this instance from inside a house of worship,” said U.S. Attorney Coody.

Authorities said they determined High produced some of the videos himself. On two separate occasions, he reportedly recorded two young boys using a restroom at a church in the Perry area where he served as a deacon.

Once High has served his 22-year prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

“We must remain vigilant,” Coody said. “This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest

Latest News

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
George Anthony Spratt, 58, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on one count of...
Teens testify Waco man sexually abused them during summer, spring break visits
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent Dr. John Khun
KWTX@4: Texas superintendent discusses switch to 4-day school week