Classroom Champions: Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Preston Pustejovsky.

Preston is ranked first in the Abbott senior class. He’s also a leader on the basketball team and helped Abbott reach the state tournaments in both baseball and track.

He plans to attend Texas A&M next year.

Congratulations, Preston Pustejovsky!

