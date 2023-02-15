Classroom Champions: Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Preston Pustejovsky.
Preston is ranked first in the Abbott senior class. He’s also a leader on the basketball team and helped Abbott reach the state tournaments in both baseball and track.
He plans to attend Texas A&M next year.
Congratulations, Preston Pustejovsky!
