Don’t be fooled by the warm weather today - A major cool down returns for Thursday

We have another warm, spring-like day in the forecast for Wednesday, but don’t be fooled by this warmer weather and put away any winter coats just yet, we have some MAJOR temperature changes heading our way as Thursday arrives. Clouds returned overnight and we’re starting Wednesday off a little chilly. Temperatures across Central Texas for the morning commute are in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty south winds will continue once again today - Gusting as high as 35 mph this afternoon. These strong winds will keep Central Texas on a warming trend for one more day - With highs this afternoon warming into the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The system that will bring us that major temperature change for Thursday is a strong cold front that will move in from the northwest late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. The front will be well to our south by sunrise Thursday. Rain coverage will not be as high with this front passing through - So sadly not everyone will see rain with this system. Rain looks likely for areas near and east of I-35 - With totals around 0.10″ to 0.25″.

A few isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across our northern and eastern counties Wednesday, but the better coverage of these storms will stay well northeast of our area - Which is where the better chance for severe storms will be. Forecast models bring a line of scattered showers and an isolated storm as the front moves through tonight - From 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday . Rain will be out of our area before sunrise Thursday.

Thursday starts out cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s northwest to upper 40s southeast - But thanks to strong north/northwest winds behind the front - Feels-like temperatures will be upper 20s to mid 30s for the morning commute. Strong northerly winds continue all day Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph into the afternoon. Morning clouds will clear out some, but look for a mix of sun and clouds once again for the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Chilly and dry conditions return for the end of the work week. Freezing temperatures are in the forecast waking up Friday morning, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Another cool afternoon in store for Friday with highs in the low 50s, which is around 10° below normal for this time of the year. The cool down is brief as another warming trend will take place over the upcoming weekend. Freezing for Saturday morning with highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds for the afternoon. Warmer weather quickly returns Sunday with highs into the low 70s.

Forecast models are all over the place with the weather for next week. Go ahead and plan for warm, spring-like conditions for Monday and Tuesday. We may see a front move in Tuesday/Wednesday and bring back a little cool down, but just how cool will be is one of our questions right now. We may also see some rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

