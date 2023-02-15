Downsville Volunteer Fire Department chief passes away

Kelvin Toliver
Kelvin Toliver(Courtesy photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department stated on their Facebook page, ”Our Chief Kelvin Toliver has passed away this morning. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

KWTX’s Alex Fulton interviewed Toliver in November 2022 while he was in the middle of treatment for stage four stomach cancer.

“I graduated from Robinson High School and our motto is ‘Rockets Never Quit,’” Toliver said. “And I stay in the country. You put them two together, you can’t give up.”

To thank him for his years of dedication to the community, Toliver’s fellow firefighters and school staff came together for a chili fundraiser at the station at the time. Altogether, they raised over $6,500 for him and his family.

The Robinson Fire Department stated on their Facebook, “On the morning of February 15, 2023, while Downsville Volunteer Fire Department, Waco, Texas, #yourRVFD and Waco Professional Firefighters Local-478 fought a house fire in Downsville, the Downsville Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver fought his last battle with cancer. Please keep the Toliver family and the McLennan County Fire Departments in your thoughts and prayers and we all reflect on the tremendous impact Chief Toliver had across the area. We’ll take it from here, Chief. Rest easy.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
evelyn guardado
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Jan. 31, 2023, to...
In audio, high-ranking TEA official admits public school funds could drop with voucher-like programs
Central Texas fire departments respond to house fire Wednesday morning
Central Texas house fire cleared, determined to be caused by electricals
fastcast sunshine flowers spring
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast