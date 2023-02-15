Downsville Volunteer Fire Department chief passes away

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department stated on their Facebook page, ”Our Chief Kelvin Toliver has passed away this morning. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

KWTX’s Alex Fulton interviewed Toliver in November 2022 while he was in the middle of treatment for stage four stomach cancer.

“I graduated from Robinson High School and our motto is ‘Rockets Never Quit,’” Toliver said. “And I stay in the country. You put them two together, you can’t give up.”

To thank him for his years of dedication to the community, Toliver’s fellow firefighters and school staff came together for a chili fundraiser at the station at the time. Altogether, they raised over $6,500 for him and his family.

The Robinson Fire Department stated on their Facebook, “On the morning of February 15, 2023, while Downsville Volunteer Fire Department, Waco, Texas, #yourRVFD and Waco Professional Firefighters Local-478 fought a house fire in Downsville, the Downsville Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver fought his last battle with cancer. Please keep the Toliver family and the McLennan County Fire Departments in your thoughts and prayers and we all reflect on the tremendous impact Chief Toliver had across the area. We’ll take it from here, Chief. Rest easy.”

