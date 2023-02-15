Event aims to fund honorary billboards for Belton ISD student who was stabbed

Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.
Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr.(KWTX obtained permission from Family)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been nine months since the stabbing death of a Belton High School student. On May 3, Joe Ramirez, 18, was just days away from graduating when he was stabbed and killed in the halls of the school.

“It’s been rough. It’s been really rough,” his oldest sister Olyvia Ramirez said. “At first it was the hardest, then it gets easier and you just laugh with him.”

Olivia and her family are now turning their despair into determination by hosting a benefit dinner in Belton on Thursday evening. The memorial fundraiser will be at Clem Mikeska’s BBQ from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Even if they can’t afford a ticket or donate, everyone’s welcome to come out and show us some support,” Olivia said.

Bumper stickers and tumblers in honor of Joe as well as gift baskets will be up for grabs in a silent auction. The goal is to raise at least $2,500 to put Joe’s face on billboards around Temple on the 1-year anniversary of his death.

“We feel like his face deserves to be seen forever and always just in your face,” Olyvia said. “We want people to always have that memory of him.”

Caysen Tyler Allison, the 18-year-old charged with murdering Ramirez, is set to have a pre-trial hearing on March 1. Last July, Allison was released out on bond when his bond was reduced from $1 million to $175,000.

