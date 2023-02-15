Fairfield State Park to close permanently on Feb. 28

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Fairfield Lake State Park will permanently close to the public Feb. 28 after more than 50 years of public use, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Tuesday.

TPWD was notified by its lessor, Vistra, the owner of the site, that the land lease for the state park was terminated due to the impending sale of the property.

Texas State Parks now has 120 days to vacate the park site before it is turned over to the new owner, Todd Interests.

“This loss is especially unfathomable at a time when we are celebrating 100 years of state parks, yet absent any cooperation or interest in working with us from the developer, we have no other options,” said TPWD Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III.

The state agency said state lawmakers “strongly” support helping it acquire the land that is now Fairfield Lake State Park. It said fnds now available from the constitutional amendment dedicating sporting goods sales tax to support state parks could be tapped to make the land purchase, along with federal land and water conservation funds.

”Today’s heartbreaking announcement of the closing of Fairfield Lake State Park is a tremendous loss for Freestone County and all Texans who enjoy our state’s unique parklands,” said State Sen. Charles Schwertner. “It is unfortunate that Vistra and this private developer were unable to come to an agreement that would have allowed the state of Texas to purchase the park from Vistra to maintain it for future generations of Texans.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 28, visitors will no longer have access to the park. During this time, park staff will remove equipment and relocate staff members. Closure of the park also means removal of access to the two public boat ramps and a fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, a popular bass fishery.

Public recreation on the lake will cease following the closure of the park, and TPWD will no longer manage the fishery resources. TPWD will begin contacting visitors to cancel upcoming overnight reservations for dates after Feb. 27, which will immediately impact more than 2,700 people.

Fairfield Lake State Park was acquired in 1971 by lease from Texas Utilities and opened to the public in 1976. The park, named after 2,400-acre Fairfield Lake, saw an average 80,000 visitors a year and was known for activities such as horseback riding, family reunions, paddling, fishing, camping and hiking.

TPWD said it will continue to work to buy, and potentially, expand the park, but make it clear the new owner does not intend to use the property as a state park.

