FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

