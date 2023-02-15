Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 28, announced the Texas Lottery Commission.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store 27680A in the 1001 block of Willow Springs Road.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous, reports state lottery.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 28 drawing included 2 18 23 27 47 15 with a Power Play of 4.

Drawings for the Powerball are broadcasted each at 10:12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
evelyn guardado
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

Kelvin Toliver
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department chief passes away
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Jan. 31, 2023, to...
In audio, high-ranking TEA official admits public school funds could drop with voucher-like programs
Central Texas fire departments respond to house fire Wednesday morning
Central Texas house fire cleared, determined to be caused by electricals
fastcast sunshine flowers spring
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast