Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 28, announced the Texas Lottery Commission.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store 27680A in the 1001 block of Willow Springs Road.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous, reports state lottery.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 28 drawing included 2 18 23 27 47 15 with a Power Play of 4.

Drawings for the Powerball are broadcasted each at 10:12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

