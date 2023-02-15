Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 28, announced the Texas Lottery Commission.
The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store 27680A in the 1001 block of Willow Springs Road.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous, reports state lottery.
The winning numbers for the Jan. 28 drawing included 2 18 23 27 47 15 with a Power Play of 4.
Drawings for the Powerball are broadcasted each at 10:12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
