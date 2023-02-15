Man accused of harboring runaway McGregor teen arrested in Mason County; girl back home

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Norberto Sanchez-Suarez, 27, has been extradited to the McLennan County Jail from after he was arrested in Mason County, Texas on a warrant out of McGregor charging him with harboring a runaway child.

The runaway teenager in the case, now 17 years old, is back home with relatives in McGregor, police chief James Burson confirmed to KWTX.

The girl was 16 at the time she ran away from home in the 700 block of W. 4th Street the night of March 11, 2022, a court document obtained by KWTX states. The girl’s mother called police to report her daughter was upset because she was not allowed to go to Smiley’s Club in Waco.

The girl went up to her room, and when the mother checked on her at about 10:30 p.m., she realized her daughter was missing.

The mother filed a report with police on March 12 and claimed her daughter was with her 26-year-old boyfriend, whom she identified as Sanchez-Suarez, a.k.a. Beto.

Police were unable to ping the girl’s cell phone signal because her phone was turned off, the affidavit states, but were able obtain phone records showing she was communicating with Sanchez-Suarez at the time she ran away from home.

The mother would later tell investigators her daughter called from a private number to let her know she was not going to return home.

The mother provided police with the license plate PFH3236 for a “possible vehicle” her daughter could be riding in. The affidavit states the license plate belonged to a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

On March 13, 2022, investigators in McGregor contacted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office regarding the case. A deputy there reportedly located the Tahoe at a home in the 800 block of Colorado Street in Mason, Texas. Deputies attempted to contact the people inside the home, but no one answered.

In the Tahoe’s dashboard, however, deputies observed a paper with the message “(runaway girl’s name) + BETO = love forever,” the affidavit states. Neighbors told deputies they observed people “loading everything” into the Tahoe earlier in the day.

The girl’s mother said she heard rumors from Beto’s family that her daughter and her boyfriend were making arrangements to leave to Mexico and the U.S. Border Patrol was alerted to be on the lookout for the girl and the suspect.

On March 13, 2022, the girl reportedly returned home and told police officers she had been with Sanchez-Suarez and his friends in Austin. A friend of her boyfriend’s brought the girl back home when they learned authorities were looking for them, the affidavit states.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez-Suarez soon after the girl returned home.

Chief Burson told KWTX the girl ran away from home again and his investigators learned she was once again with Sanchez-Suarez in Mason County.

Deputies in Mason County arrested the man on Feb 7, 2023, returned the girl home to McGregor, and extradited the suspect to McLennan County.

Sanchez-Suarez’s bond for the harboring charge is $5,000. He is, however, being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reason to believe he is in the country illegally and would seek to deportation proceedings if he is released from jail.

